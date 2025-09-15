Nationals' Jarlin Susana: Undergoes lat surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Susana underwent surgery last week to repair a right lat tear, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Susana suffered the injury while pitching for Double-A Harrisburg in late August, and the determination was made last week that surgery was the best course of action. It's unclear how long the 21-year-old's rehab will take, but he could be limited at the start of spring training. Susana posted a 3.51 ERA and 95:34 K:BB over 56.1 innings covering 14 starts between High-A Wilmington and Harrisburg in 2025.
