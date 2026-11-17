The Nationals selected Susana's contract from Tirple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

He's now on the 40-man roster and protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Susana missed almost all of the 2026 season following right lat surgery, posting a 6.20 ERA and 37:11 K:BB over 20.1 rehab innings before collecting a 3.86 ERA and 26:13 K:BB across 18.2 frames in the Arizona Fall League. Susana boasts a career 33.5 percent strikeout rate in the minors, but he also has a career 12.3 percent walk rate and has thrown only 76.2 innings the last two years due to injury. The top prospect is a good bet to reach the majors sooner rather than later.