Nationals' Jarlin Susana: Ready for rehab assignment

Susana (lat) is expected to report to High-A Wilmington on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Susana has resided on Double-A Harrisburg's injured list all season while recovering from right lat surgery and will eventually slot into the rotation for that affiliate once he concludes his rehab assignment at Wilmington. The 22-year-old righty displaced elite velocity before undergoing surgery last September and has seemingly bounced back well from the procedure, with Nusbaum noting that Susana has been regularly hitting triple digits with his fastball during his recent throwing sessions.