Nationals' Jarlin Susana: Dealing with triceps soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Susana was diagnosed with right triceps soreness after being pulled from Double-A Harrisburg's game Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 21-year-old allowed three runs over 1.2 frames prior to exiting the contest, which ended a stretch of five consecutive starts in which he surrendered one or fewer runs. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, leaving Susana's availability for his next turn through Harrisburg's rotation up in the air.
