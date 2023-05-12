Candelario (ankle) is starting Friday's game against the Mets.
Candelario was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants after tweaking his ankle on a slide, but he'll start at the hot corner and bat sixth following the Nationals' day off Thursday. Over his last three appearances, he's gone 1-for-12 with a double, a run and a strikeout.
