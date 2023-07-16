Candelario (thumb) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

A bone bruise in his right thumb forced Candelario from Friday's game and kept him out of the lineup Saturday. Fortunately for Washington, the third baseman will be able to return for the series finale in St. Louis, which keeps him in the spotlight for potential trade partners. Candelario is slashing .260/.336/.477 with 27 doubles and 13 homers in 363 plate appearances so far this season.