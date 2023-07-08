Candelario (knee) is starting as Washington's designated hitter Saturday against the Rangers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Knee soreness forced Candelario to sit out Friday's game, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. Candelario is 5-for-21 with two homers and five runs scored since the beginning of July, and he remains a candidate to be traded before the Aug. 1 deadline.