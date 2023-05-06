Candelario, who is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, was diagnosed with dehydration after he fell ill Friday night, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Candelario went to the hospital for precautionary tests but is expected to be at the game Saturday, although he is likely unavailable. This is the first game he has missed all season and he should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Gets first day off•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Two hits, two RBI in win•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Four hits, homer in win•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Pops second homer•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Hits homer in loss•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Replaces Guerrero on WBC roster•