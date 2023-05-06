Candelario, who is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, was diagnosed with dehydration after he fell ill Friday night, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Candelario went to the hospital for precautionary tests but is expected to be at the game Saturday, although he is likely unavailable. This is the first game he has missed all season and he should be considered day-to-day.

More News