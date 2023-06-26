Candelario went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's victory over the Padres.

Candelario wasted no time opening the game's scoring with his first-inning solo shot before later adding a two-run double. The 29-year-old has started to pick things up over his last 10 games, going 13-for-35 (.371) with nine extra-base knocks and eight runs scored. Candelario is now slashing .261/.338/.471 with 10 homers, 24 doubles and 36 RBI through 73 games.