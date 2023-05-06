Candelario is not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
This is Candelario's first day off this season. He is slashing .228/.275/.378 with four home runs, 12 runs and 14 RBI in 32 games.
