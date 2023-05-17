Candelario went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

Candelario has gone 5-for-7 in his last two games after mustering just three hits in his previous eight contests. He's now slashing .234/.298/.390 with four home runs through 171 plate appearances this season. While Candelario doesn't offer a ton of offensive upside, he's been playing regularly at third base on a rebuilding Nationals team.