Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

It was another productive performance for the switch-hitting third baseman, who extended his current hitting streak to six games with his first-inning two-bagger. Candelario has been a double machine over the last couple weeks -- nine in his last 14 contests, a stretch in which he's slashing .353/.411/.647 -- while Wednesday's stolen base was his second in as many days. He's stolen only four bags all season, but that does establish a new career high for Candelario.