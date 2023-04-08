Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The third baseman took advantage of Coors Field's thin air, going back-to-back with Alex Call to lead off the game. Candelario has hit safely in five of the last six games, launching both his homers on the season during that stretch, but he's still batting just .194 (6-for-31) to begin his Nationals tenure.