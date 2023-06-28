Candelario went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Candelario has hit safely in his last five games, going 8-for-21 (.381) with five extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. His steal Tuesday was his second in June and his third of the year, matching his career high. While the third baseman isn't much of a speed threat, he's enjoying a strong year at the plate. For the season, he's up to a .262/.336/.469 slash line with 10 home runs, 25 doubles, 3 RBI and 39 runs scored through 75 contests.