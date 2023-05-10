Candelario will have his right ankle injury re-evaluated Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Candelario tweaked the ankle on a slide during Wednesday's game with the Giants and had to be removed. He had the ankle taped up postgame and will hope the Nationals' off day Thursday will allow enough time to heal.
