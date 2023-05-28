Candelario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Candelario will take a seat for just the third time in May, giving way at third base to Michael Chavis. The 29-year-old has gotten off to a strong start to the season and has performed well in May in particular, accruing an .876 OPS so far this month.
