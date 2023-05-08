Candelario is back in the Nationals' lineup for Monday's game in San Francisco, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Candelario was unavailable for a few days after feeling dehydrated, but he's back in there for the series opener against the Giants. The 29-year-old will be at third base and batting fifth versus Anthony DeSclafani.
