Candelario (thumb) will start at third base and bat third Monday against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Candelario was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Cardinals when his thumb bothered him in pregame warmups, but he looks on track to give it a go Monday. If Candelario's thumb is still presenting complications in the field leading up to the 8:05 p.m. ET opening pitch, the Nationals could turn to Ildemaro Vargas to spell him at third base.