Meneses went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBI in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Meneses put the Nationals on the board with a solo shot in the second inning and later knocked a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh. It was his second homer in the last six games and he's gone 10-for-25 (.400) during that stretch. His season slash line is up to .283/.324/.409 with 33 extra-base hits and 58 RBI through 426 plate appearances.