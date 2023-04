Meneses went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's victory over the Twins.

Meneses was excellent in 2022 as he hit 13 home runs and hit .324 in 56 games. But 2023 has been a major letdown down for the 30-year-old. He finally hit his first home run Friday, as his seventh inning solo shot started a Washington comeback. The first baseman is hitting .227 in 18 games.