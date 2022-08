Meneses went 3-for-5 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the A's.

All three two-baggers came off Oakland starter Cole Irvin, extending Meneses' hitting streak to nine games. The 30-year-old rookie has been a bright spot for the Nationals in an otherwise dreary season, and he's slashing .348/.383/.618 through his first 94 plate appearances in the majors with six doubles, six homers, 11 RBI and 16 runs.