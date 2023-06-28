Meneses is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Meneses will take a day of physical and mental rest after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Tuesday. Keibert Ruiz is serving as the Nationals' designated hitter Wednesday and Riley Adams will start behind the plate.
More News
-
Nationals' Joey Meneses: Collects three RBI•
-
Nationals' Joey Meneses: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Joey Meneses: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Nationals' Joey Meneses: Productive in wild win•
-
Nationals' Joey Meneses: Three hits against Tigers•
-
Nationals' Joey Meneses: Back from paternity list•