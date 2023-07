Ferrer (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits over 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The southpaw wasn't exactly dominant, but he was the pitcher of record when the Nationals mounted a four-run comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ferrer has been tagged for runs in four of his last six appearances and now has a bloated 5.59 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in his first 9.2 big-league innings.