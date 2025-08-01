Ferrer is likely to be part of the ninth-inning mix for the Nationals with Kyle Finnegan having been traded to the Tigers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 25-year-old southpaw boasts a power sinker that's averaged 97.4 mph this season and a changeup with a 42.7 percent whiff rate, but Ferrer's actual ratios don't match the scouting report, as he has a 4.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and meager 20.1 percent strikeout rate over 52.2 innings in 2025. If the Nats determine he isn't closer material, right-handers Cole Henry and Zach Brzykcy could get save chances instead, and a committee approach might be the most likely scenario unless someone seizes the closing role.