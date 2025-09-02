Ferrer earned the save in Monday's 2-0 win over the Marlins, allowing no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out three.

Ferrer produced his fifth save of the season, and each of which of have come following the trade of Kyle Finnegan. Ferrer had a 5.28 ERA through June 29, but he's settled in as Washington's closer and established a fairly strong grip on the role. Over his last 21.2 innings, the southpaw boasts a 1.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB since the start of July to bring his ERA to 4.09 for the year.