Ferrer (shoulder) recently extended his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet, MLB.com reports.

Ferrer has been making slow progress in his recovery from a teres major strain in his left shoulder, an injury that first cropped up during spring training. He's been limited to playing catch for nearly a month, though now that he's upped his distance to 120 feet, he could soon be ready to resume throwing off a mound. Ferrer is likely still at least a couple of weeks from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment and probably won't be a realistic option to return from the 60-day injured list until the second half of June.