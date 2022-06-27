Rogers (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and gave up four runs (two earned) over three innings in his first appearance for the club. He scattered five hits and walked none while striking out four.

Rogers is expected to ramp up for a bulk-relief role with the Nationals during his rehab assignment, and he already looks to be well on his way to getting stretched out after the three-inning appearance. The lefty, who has been on the 15-day injured list since June 3 with a shoulder impingement, may only need one or two more minor-league appearances before the Nationals activate him.