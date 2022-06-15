Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Rogers (shoulder) will report to the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida later this week to continue his rehab program, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Rogers has been cleared to resume throwing after landing on the 15-day injured list June 3 with a left shoulder impingement. Martinez noted that he envisions the southpaw filling a bulk-relief role upon his return from the IL, so Rogers is expected to get stretched out to around 60 pitches during his rehab program and minor-league rehab assignment.