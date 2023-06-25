Gray (5-6) allowed four hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Padres.

Gray had allowed four or more runs in three of his last four outings. He didn't have his best stuff, throwing 58 of 99 pitches for strikes, but he successfully limited the damage to earn his first win since May 21. The 25-year-old right-hander has a lofty 4.2 BB/9, but he's been able to counter that fairly well with a 3.43 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 78:42 K:BB over 89.1 innings through 16 starts this year. Gray is projected for another road start next week in Philadelphia.