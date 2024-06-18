Gray (elbow) is expected to throw 75-to-80 pitches in his rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old made his second rehab start Friday and allowed one run over four innings. Nationals manager Dave Martinez didn't specify whether Wednesday could be Gray's final rehab outing, but the skipper previously indicated the right-hander may need up to five starts in the minors before being activated from the injured list.