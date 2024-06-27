Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Gray (elbow) will make one or two more rehab starts with Triple-A Rochester, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray gave up one run in six innings during his most recent rehab start Tuesday, but the Nationals will keep him in the minors for at least one more outing before having him rejoin their rotation. Assuming he maintains a traditional four-day rest period between starts, Gray is lined up to make his next start Sunday and could then return to Washington on July 5.