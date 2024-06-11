Gray (elbow) is scheduled to make a rehab start Friday with Double-A Harrisburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old opened his rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg over the weekend and threw 43 pitches across three innings. Gray will continue to build up his workload in the minors, and manager Dave Martinez said up to five rehab starts could be necessary before the right-hander rejoins the Nationals.