Gray (elbow) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Rochester next week, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gray was able to build up to 79 pitches over five innings during his latest rehab outing Wednesday, and the goal will be for him to get up to six innings or roughly 90 pitches. It's likely he makes his next minor-league start Tuesday, which could put him in line to return to Washington's rotation June 30 against the Rays.