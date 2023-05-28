Gray did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings during a 4-2 win over the Royals. He struck out four.

Gray needed 91 pitches (57 strikes) to make it through a season-low four innings Saturday. He continues to struggle with walks, allowing multiple free passes in six straight games, but despite a less-than-ideal 26:21 K:BB during that stretch (34 innings), he served up only 10 earned runs. Since giving up five runs in his first appearance of the year, Gray has surrendered two or fewer runs in nine of his last 10 outings and sports a 2.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 51:31 K:BB on the season.