Gray (7-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Gray needed 83 pitches to make it through just three innings in Tuesday's loss. The 25-year-old right-hander has hit a rough patch recently, allowing 14 runs over his last three starts (13.1 innings). Gray's ERA is now up to 3.96 with a 1.47 WHIP and 114:62 K:BB across 24 starts (129.2 innings) this season. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, currently scheduled for next week against the Yankees.