Gray has already set a new career high in innings pitched this season, and the Nationals are keeping a close eye on his workload and in-game mechanics, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "We're looking at kind of the wear and tear, how he reacts in-game, a lot of mechanics -- is he using his lower half ... is he flying open?" manager Dave Martinez said Saturday night. "We'll keep an eye on a lot of stuff."

The right-hander is fourth in the league in innings pitched by a second-year starter behind Alek Manoah, Shane McClanahan and Logan Gilbert, but Gray also tossed far fewer innings in 2021 than any of that trio. With Erick Fedde (shoulder) expected to return from the IL this week and the Nats having a few scheduled off days over the next couple weeks, they will have opportunities to skip Gray in the rotation if they feel he needs extra rest. The 24-year-old has a 4.67 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 123.1 innings on the season, with a strong 10.2 K/9 balanced by a rough 2.3 HR/9.