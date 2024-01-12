Finnegan agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Finnegan served as the Nationals' primary closer in 2023, recording 28 saves. He had an uneven performance overall, however, posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.30 WHIP to go along with a 63:24 K:BB across 69.1 innings. He'll likely begin the 2024 campaign in the ninth-inning role, but Hunter Harvey could overtake him fairly quickly.