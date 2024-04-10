Finnegan picked up the save Tuesday against San Francisco, allowing two hits and two walks over 1.1 scoreless innings with no strikeouts.

Finnegan got himself in plenty of trouble Tuesday, allowing back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs to start the ninth. With just two runs of cushion, it seemed like Finnegan was heading toward his second blown save of the season. However, he was able to get a force out at home on a fielder's choice and then got Matt Chapman to ground out into the game-ending double play. While fantasy managers have had to hold their breath during some of Finnegan's outings, he's received more save chances than expected thus far with the Nationals sitting just one game under .500.