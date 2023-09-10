Finnegan gave up a run on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning Saturday to blow the save in an eventual 7-6 win for the Nationals. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 5-4 lead, Finnegan and battery-mate Keibert Ruiz instead found themselves helpless to stop the Dodgers' running game. The three baserunners the right-hander put aboard swiped four bags between them, and it took a great defensive effort by Luis Garcia to escape the inning without further damage. Finnegan's had a rocky last few weeks, getting tagged for runs in six of his last 10 appearances, but while he's now blown eight of his 33 save chances on the season, this was his first since July 14. Hunter Harvey also coughed up two runs in the eighth, but he's been the more effective reliever of late and could reclaim his spot as the Nats' primary closer down the stretch.