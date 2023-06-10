Finnegan (3-3) blew the save and took the loss Friday as the Nationals fell 3-2 to Atlanta, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in the eighth inning.

With Washington nursing a 2-1 lead, Finnegan got the call against the heart of the Atlanta order and gave up back-to-back singles to lead off the frame, eventually watching both runners come around to score. While Hunter Harvey was likely being held back for the ninth, Finnegan still appears to be manager Dave Martinez's first choice in higher-leverage spots between the two late-inning options. That arrangement may not last much longer, however -- Finnegan has blown saves in three straight appearances, and his 4.74 ERA and 1.62 WHIP on the season are a far cry from Harvey's 3.33 and 1.00 marks.