Finnegan blew a save against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing two hits and one run in the ninth inning.

Finnegan was summoned to protect a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning but surrendered a solo home run to Willson Contreras. The closer had thrown five straight scoreless appearances but left a 2-2 fastball down the middle for his fourth blown save of the season. On the year, he has secured 23 saves with a 2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB over 37.1 innings.