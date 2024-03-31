Finnegan (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Reds. He allowed three runs on three hits and no walks with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Finnegan began his outing Sunday by promptly generating two outs via lineouts and looked well on his way to a second save in as many days. However, the Reds lineup had a different idea as the next three batters each produced extra bases. Finnegan yielded a double to Jonathan India, game-tying homer to Will Benson then a walk-off homer to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Finnegan didn't have the strongest grip on the Nationals' closer job before this game, so keep an eye on this bullpen as Hunter Harvey could easily enter the discussion for saves in Washington.