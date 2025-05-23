Finnegan allowed an unearned run on two hits over one inning, taking a blown save in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

An error allowed Atlanta to continue its push in the ninth inning, and Matt Olson ultimately doubled home Luke Williams to force extras. Finnegan has made 19 appearances, and he's 15-for-18 in save chances after this outing. That speaks to the Nationals' reliance on close wins, and while Finnegan hasn't been elite, he's had plenty of opportunities to close out games. He hasn't been scored on in back-to-back appearances yet, but he also hasn't stretched a scoreless streak beyond 4.2 innings from April 6-15. Finnegan has a 2.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 18.2 innings this season as Washington's closer.