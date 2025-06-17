Finnegan was saddled with a blown save after allowing three runs on three hits, walking and striking out none, during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

It was perhaps the worst outing of the season for Finnegan, allowing a season-high three runs and three hits. The 33-year-old has flirted with danger lately, allowing seven hits in his last five games, but this was the first time that he allowed a run credited to him over that stretch. The right-hander is now 18-for-23 on save opportunities for the season.