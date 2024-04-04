Finnegan picked up the save during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Pirates. He didn't allow a hit or a walk during one inning while striking out two.

Finnegan bounced back from a three-run, two-homer blown save on March 31 to deliver the Nationals their second win of the season and nail his second save. The rebound performance likely adds a little length back to Finnegan's hypothetical leash, with Hunter Harvey sitting behind him as a solid replacement arm if the Nats don't feel Finnegan is up to par.