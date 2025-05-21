Finnegan earned the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without a hit, walk or strikeout.
All 10 pitches Finnegan tossed resulted in strikes as he was able to successfully defend the Nationals' two-run lead in the ninth frame. He's converted on each of his last six save opportunities, and his 15 saves is tied with Andres Munoz and Robert Suarez for most in the majors. Finnegan has a 2.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season.
