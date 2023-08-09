Finnegan recorded his 18th save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 11 appearances and 10.2 innings, a stretch in which he's converted seven straight save chances while posting a 12:1 K:BB. Finnegan appears to have a firm hold on the closer job for the Nationals, and even if Hunter Harvey (elbow) is able to return before the end of the season, he might have to settle for setup work.