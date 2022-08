Finnegan recorded his fifth save of the season in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Cubs, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander breezed through the Cubs' 9-1-2 hitters on just nine pitches (seven strikes). Finnegan has two wins, four saves and a hold in eight appearances since the All-Star break, posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over his last 10 innings despite a poor 4:2 K:BB. While he's not dominant, he does appear to be the Nationals' top high-leverage option.