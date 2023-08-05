Finnegan picked up the save Friday against the Reds. He struck out two in a perfect 10th inning.

After the Nationals took the lead against Alexis Diaz in the top of the 10th, Finnegan closed the door. He fired 13 of his 15 pitches for strikes. Finnegan lost the closer job to Hunter Harvey earlier this season, but Harvey is now on the injured list with an elbow injury and the Nationals have made it clear that they will be cautious with the oft-injured hurler. Finnegan, for his part, has looked a lot more worthy of save chances of late, allowing just two hits over his last eight appearances (all scoreless).