Finnegan picked up the save Sunday against Cincinnati. He allowed two hits while striking out two over a scoreless ninth inning.

Finnegan allowed two baserunners to reach with just one out leaving the door open for a Reds comeback but finished the job by retiring the final two batters he faced. Despite being stuck on a last-place team, Finnegan has had a highly effective season for the Nationals having only allowed a total of three earned runs in 27 innings since the beginning of June. With Hunter Harvey on the injured list with an elbow strain, Finnegan should maintain the role of closer for the foreseeable future.